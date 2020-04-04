This is the hardest and maybe shortest column I have written. We all are in a situation that asks a lot from each of us as we are to curb activities and shut down all activities where people gather.
Therefore, the Victoria Art League will be closed until our elected officials feel that COVID-19 is in decline. Classes have been put on hold also, so I have nothing to report on those.
Sadly, our Spring Youth Art Show, which was scheduled for the end of this month, has been canceled. This was one our favorite activities for the year and we are disappointed as well as I am sure you are.
We are so sorry our young artists in the area will not have the opportunity to show off their work in other places also.
We had rental events that had to be canceled, which like so many other Fine Arts organizations, this Affects our ability to survive. I hope many of you are trying to support businesses at this difficult time by buying take out and supporting local businesses whenever you can.
There is not much you can do for the Art League right now but I hope you will remember us when we open by considering us when you schedule events and are looking for a venue to rent, or maybe try taking some of the classes we have available or maybe just support your local artists and come see if we may have something you would like to give a special loved one or maybe something for yourself.
We will get through this and I believe we will all be the better for it. This is one time I will not be able to tell you to get out and “smell the roses,” but I can tell you to close your eyes, take a moment, and think about smelling them anyway.
