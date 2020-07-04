Well, well! Looks like we are still stuck in limbo for another month. With things taking a turn this month, it seems prudent to hold off opening our gallery at this time.
So sorry. We don’t see visits to our gallery would be very high on people’s to do list and frankly, we are 100% volunteers and many of our members are choosing to remain at home at this time so we are short on people to watch the gallery.
I hope you understand. We will, however, still hold our classes starting this month and small rental events will take place. All will follow the government guidelines and restrictions.
As of this time face coverings will be required, sanitation procedures will be in effect and classes will be limited in size as will be the rentals.
As I mentioned earlier, we will resume classes hoping they will give you something to do in this time when many are staying home. We have plenty of room so we can social distance in the classes. It is your call if you would like to take a class.
Jim Payne is offering a basic digital photography class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays for five weeks starting July 6. Some topics are how a DSLR works, camera settings, exposure, aperture and others. You can learn about how to better use your camera and experiment at home.
He will be teaching an intermediate digital class in September. To sign up or for more information call 676-3172 or www.jimpayne-photography.com.
Richie Vios will teach a figurative and still life watercolor class on Mondays and Tuesdays for three weeks starting July 6. Classes will be held July 6 and 7, 13 and 14 and 20 and 21. All classes will be from 2-5 p.m.
Again, you can learn something in class and have something to do at home. Contact Richie at vioswatercolor72@gmail.com.
Alana Sharp will be teaching two summer workshops in July for children. One will be July 13-17 and the second session July 20-24, both from 1-5 p.m.
Both are full at this time, but I wanted to let you know that she is having classes later so you could contact her for information. She is taking extra precautions in the classroom so you can also ask information about that. Contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
I mentioned last month that the Victoria Art League would like to partner with other people or groups to create murals around the city. Alana Sharp is continuing to take the lead on this and has people interested already. If you have a group that might be interested in this or know someone that might be interested give me a call at 361-649-8309.
We are encouraged to stay home as much a possible during this difficult time. You can get outside without having to worry about crowds so, until next time, I will encourage you to get out and smell the roses or smell your rosebush at home.
