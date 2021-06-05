Last month, I wrote about how in April, Susan and I enjoyed the open road on our motorcycle. In May, we took a three-week vacation to Smugglers Notch in Vermont by way of New Bern, N.C., and coming home through Ohio to visit my cousins. More than 5,000 miles and 20 states. Talk about getting out and smelling the roses. We live in such a beautiful country, and we could see God’s hand in it all.
We participated in the Downtown Victoria Art Walk last Friday that I had mentioned in my column last month. The Victoria Art League worked very hard in conjunction with the City of Victoria Main Street Program and others to make it possible. Our president, Claire Santellana, worked very hard on this. There was live music, over 30 artists were featured in different locations; people could dine and shop and a trolley shuttled everyone from place to place.
One destination was the Victoria Art League where, besides the art of the members on the walls and shelves, we featured the watercolor paintings of Richie Vios. Vios actually lives at the Art League and is an up-and-coming artist who is growing a reputation nationally. He paints plein air watercolor, exhibits and competes in national plein air shows and is already winning awards.
He is traveling this month to four different states to compete in plein air national competitions.
If you missed seeing his art last Friday, plan to come to the Art League at 905 S. Bridge St. this month to see some amazing artwork. His plein air show will be up for the rest of the month as well as a number of the other artists exhibited.
My art was featured at the Inn on Main so I hope you got to see that. Our Harold Nichols gallery always has wonderful art exhibited by our members and the paintings as well as the 3-D art on the shelves, which are all available for purchase.
We have some great children’s and youth art camps this summer. Alana Sharp will teach a K-third grade camp from 9 a.m. to noon and a fourth-eighth grade camp from 1 to 5 p.m. during the week of June 7-11. Then she will teach a teens ninth-12th grade class June 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In July, she will teach another class for the younger grades. Contact her at victoriaartforkids@gmail.com or on the Victoria Art for Kids Facebook page for more information on times and other questions you may have. All these camps will be $150 for the week.
There also will be another summer art camp June 14-18 for ages 5-12 featuring art through the ages and mixed media. This will be taught by Claire Santellana. Students can take the 9 a.m. to noon class for $150 or the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. class for $150, or $280 for both morning and afternoon sessions. You can reach Santellana by calling 719-722-4115 or email at arttofinishstudio@gmail.com.
Of course, all this information is contained on the Victoria Art League’s web page, victoriaartleague.org. If you haven’t looked at our web page, we encourage you to do that as our new web designer is great and we try to keep it up to date so you can be connected to art here in Victoria.
One of our newer members, Gail Dentler, will teach a botanical watercolor class for beginners June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The subject of the class will be a magnolia leaf and students will learn perspective through tones, mixing colors and other basics. The cost is $45. To learn more about this class or to sign up, contact Dentler at 361-652-8397 or email gaildentler@gmail.com.
I will be teaching a beginner’s pottery class over a two-week period with time off for drying and firing. There will be six classes in all. Classes start June 21 and finish July 2nd. I will offer two three-hour classes, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $145, which includes all supplies and firings for the six three-hour classes. Contact me, Bill Bauer, at 361-649-8309 or at whbauer5491@gmail.com.
We also will have our monthly Artist Hangout June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Victoria Art League.
Artists are encouraged to come with whatever medium they wish and create and socialize with other artists. We will share ideas, advice and encouragement. There is a nominal $3 fee for non-members and members are free. You can RSVP to Santellana at 719-722-4115 if you are interested.
Now that the COVID restrictions have loosened somewhat, the Art League is accepting rentals again for social functions. Call Mark Hinojosa for prices and dates available at 361-648-6272. Our facility is beautiful and unique for those special occasions.
I hope you can see that our Victoria Art League is back with a passion to be a leader in encouraging everyone in our community to embrace the visual arts. We are doing our best to grow public interest in the arts and will continue to do so. Follow us at victoriaartleague.org or on Facebook. Come on down to see us and as always, we encourage you to get out and smell the roses.
