I am really looking forward to cooler weather, and a little rain would be appreciated, too.
Susan and I will be on our way to Colorado to see the sights on our motorcycle and “beat the heat” by the time you read this. I hope to take lots of photos and maybe create some art from my experiences like I did with the pastel I did of a Ruidoso landscape from a trip there earlier this year that is hanging in our main gallery. I always encourage you to come see all our varied creative artwork on our walls and shelves, all for sale.
We have a lot going on here at the Victoria Art League the next four months. By the time you read this, we will be setting up our next themed show, “Break it Down,” featuring contemporary abstract art by our members. The entries will be judged by our mayor, Rawley McCoy, with ribbons given for first-, second- and third-place winners. We will have a reception Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. for our community to come and see the results.
Our Artist of the Month for September is Marsha Gibson. She is a photographer and will display on the panels in the middle of the main gallery. Marsha’s photography has earned her many awards in numerous exhibits and contests in South Texas. We would like to invite you to a reception to view her work and meet the artist at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at our Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St.
All artists out there need to be preparing their artwork for our annual Adult Art Show in October. Categories cover all the art media, so get creative, and I will give you more details next month.
We have our regular classes this month, and I will be starting six weeks of classes in pottery. I am teaching three beginners’ classes: a 1-4 p.m. and a 6-9 p.m. class starting Sept. 16 and, because of demand, another 6-9 p.m. class starting Sept. 17. You choose the day and time. The cost is $135, which includes all supplies and firings.
Thursdays starting Sept. 19, I will offer follow-up pottery for those with pottery experience. The cost for this is $145 as we will have a raku firing the last class. I will also offer an afternoon 1-4 p.m. class and a 6-9 p.m. class.
If you have questions or are interested, call me at 361-649-8309.
Michael Windberg continues to teach painting with oils or acrylics, but his expertise is in oils. He is so knowledgeable about the medium and can really bring you along, whether you are just beginning or experienced. This is a good time to give it a try. Contact him at 361-649-2833.
Now that school has started, Alana Sharp will resume her children’s and youth art classes. She teaches different age levels and classes, so I recommend contacting her about what she is teaching, times and dates. This would be a great opportunity to expand your kid’s art experience and knowledge. We will have a youth art show in the spring, so this may encourage your young artist to participate. You can contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or call 210-587-5021. Her classes start about mid-September.
Don’t forget about Painting the Town, a social painting experience. Come experience painting with acrylics in this social painting environment, and you take your finished acrylic painting home with you. Instructors will guide you through the process. Contact Eunice Collins for more information at 576-4043.
As I finish the column for this month, I just want to thank all in our community and area who support us in so many different ways, but what we desire most is just your presence. We especially enjoy the reactions of people who come to our beautiful, historic building for the first time. Priceless! We have worked hard over the years to create a place that you would enjoy coming to time and again and to have something different for you to see each time you come. We want to encourage participation in the visual arts by offering classes, workshops and opportunities for you to try new things or improve in your areas of interest. We have some very good member artists whose you can come see for yourselves on the walls and in the gallery. Until next time, pray for rain so we can have roses to smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.