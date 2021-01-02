No way. Another year and another decade come and gone? It has really been a wild ride, and I am sure everyone is looking forward to a much better year. We certainly are here at the Victoria Art League.
I hope many of you were able to come to the Art League and shop at our Christmas Bazaar. We realize many of you did not want to get out this year but really appreciate those of you that came out to support us. There were lots of beautiful, one-of-a-kind items to choose from. Those that did come out told me they enjoyed the experience and were impressed by the artwork and decorated gallery.
We are sorry to say that we had to cancel our Mardi Draw this year because of COVID-19. It was so much fun last year with the gumbo cookoff, crawfish and fixings, jazz band and other activities. Boy, are we ready to get some things going around here, and when we do, we hope you will support us with your presence.
Many of you parents may be looking for something special for your children to do this year. Alana Sharp will be starting up children’s virtual classes Jan. 26. She also is going to teach K-third grade from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Art League classroom on Tuesdays, and she will teach 9 to 15 year olds on Thursdays. Sharp is a great teacher and will expose your young ones to a wide range of experiences in art. You can contact her for dates, cost and other information at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or text her at 210-420-5483.
Some of our classes have been pushed back a bit. I plan to start pottery classes in February. I plan to teach beginner pottery on Mondays and, if needed, I may offer Tuesday classes also. I will teach two classes — one from 1 to 4 p.m. and another from 6 to 9 p.m. Classes will last six weeks and will cost $145, which will include all materials and firings.
I also teach follow-up classes on Thursdays, the same hours as the beginner classes, for those who have previous pottery experience. If interested, call or text me at 361-649-8309 or email me at whbauer5491@gmail.com.
Jim Payne also is planning to resume his digital photography classes in February. He teaches a beginning digital class and an intermediate class for those who would like to learn more about their camera and how to take better, more interesting photos. Contact him for more information on times, dates and cost at jim@jimpayne-photography.com. We have plans for more types of classes and workshops this year.
Our first Victoria Art League hangout, where artists get together for a few hours to create in the medium of their choice, will start Jan. 16.
This will take place every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will be free to members. But we invite anyone to join us for $3. Masks will be required at this time. Bring a project you would like to work on and have fun creating with other artists.
I hope the new year brings us renewed hope in so many ways. I have tried to encourage those of you that are hesitant to get out of your houses to visit our Art League gallery as something to do where you have plenty of room to social distance and view some interesting local artists in our old, historic building. So many people tell me that they have never been here before and others that they have never heard of us. Make one of your New Year’s resolutions to visit our historic building and get out and smell the roses.
