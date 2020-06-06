Well, hello Victoria. We all are experiencing a very interesting and challenging time. As with everything else, I hope everyone will make it your goal to get out as soon as you can and support all the businesses in the area as they open their doors and please don’t forget the nonprofits like the Victoria Art League. We plan to open our gallery and resume our classes July 1st so please remember us along with the others.
Due to the present situation we do not have a special show planned for July but we will be starting classes and workshops with class sizes limited to space for social distancing at this time and we will follow the sanitation procedures recommended. We have the space to make this happen.
Alana Sharp will start her children and youth classes again with a workshop starting the third week in July. You will have to contact her about specific type of workshop, ages and times at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com. This will be an excellent way to be able to ease your child back into a group while adhering to the guidelines of social distancing. I hope you can take advantage of this opportunity.
Jim Payne will offer a basic digital photography class 7-9 p.m. on Mondays from July 6 -Aug. 3. With all that has been going on, these types of classes would have been good to know. Contact him at jimpayne-photography.com or 361-676-3172.
Richie Vios will offer an online figurative and landscape watercolor class for beginners 3-6 p.m. June 15-16 for $25 and another online class for intermediate level 3-6 p.m. June 22-23. To register for that contact him at 361-935-7884 or vioswatercolor72@gmail.com. He will also offer a figurative and still life watercolor classes at the Victoria Art League 2-5 p.m. July 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21 for $200. Richie will be traveling extensively teaching and exhibiting for three months starting in August so you may want to take advantage of him being available to teach you before he takes off on the road.
Other things our Art League would like to do is partner with others to create murals around the city. Alana Sharp, our children’s coordinator, has already started the ball rolling on this. If you have an interest in this or know someone or maybe your group that would like to be involved with something like this, call me at 361-649-8309.
Angela Weaver is a member of the Victoria Fine Arts Association and has created a project for our youth in town who are homebound at this time. She has put together a clay project making a rattle and has created a kit that kids can work on at home that includes some clay, instructions and a video to show them how. When completed, the Victoria Art League will fire them. For more information or to obtain a kit, visit the Victoria Fine Arts Association’s Facebook page.
Well, as we continue to press on through this weird, unique and trying time in our history, keep your head up, think positive, help others where you can and support those small businesses, and non-profits like us and yes, get out there and smell those roses.
