The Victoria Art League’s annual Christmas Bazaar will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Numerous artists and vendors will have their creations on display and for sale including wreaths, paintings, pottery, ornaments and much more, according to a news release from the Art League.
The grand opening will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and then from 1-5 p.m. the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. will also be open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday until Dec. 18th. The Art League is located Victoria’s historic Farmer’s Coop building, that is decorated for the holidays.
