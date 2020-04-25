A Victoria attorney is at the center of a landmark Federal Aviation Administration decision more than a decade in the making that returns diabetic pilots to the skies.
Almost 11 years ago, about a dozen pilots contacted the American Diabetes Association, complaining they had been grounded by the federal agency.
On April 13, those pilots finally were returned to the sky when the FAA reversed a prior decision and began offering flight certificates that would allow them to fly for commercial airlines.
“Young kids could always dream of becoming airline pilots, but now their dreams can actually come true,” said John Griffin, a Victoria attorney and then board chairman of the association. “A year ago it was only a dream. It could not happen because of that ban. Now those dreams can come, and it is a very big deal.”
Pietro Marsala, a 29-year-old Phoenix flight instructor who became the first diabetic pilot to acquire that flight certification, was once one of those kids.
“That has been my goal and my dream,” Marsala said. “I have been waiting a long time for this.”
The son of Italian immigrants, Marsala often took trips back to Italy as a child to visit family there.
It was on those trips that Marsala first found himself enraptured by the miracle of modern flight.
He was awed by the airport and fascinated by aircraft he and his family boarded.
And if he behaved well, his father would treat him with a midflight visit to the cockpit.
“I wanted to be them so bad,” Marsala said about the pilots he met on those visits.
But when Marsala was diagnosed with diabetes in 2012 just as he was beginning his aviation career, he found his dream of becoming an airline pilot suddenly shuttered.
Because diabetic pilots who take insulin are at risk of losing consciousness when blood sugar levels fall too low, FAA officials placed restrictions on those pilots forbidding them from flying for commercial airlines.
Marsala said he does not fault the federal agency for its prior restrictions in part because he understands they were done to promote safety.
But losing consciousness is a rare occurrence for diabetics and easily avoidable when blood sugar levels are properly monitored, Marsala said.
And a newly developed medical tool, known as a continuous glucose monitoring device, makes those events even rarer, he said.
A continuous glucose monitoring device is a medical implant often worn by diabetics that constantly measures and reports blood-sugar levels to its wearer.
For diabetic pilots, the device means they do not have to rely on finger sticks to determine whether their blood sugar is at safe levels.
When flying, the continuous glucose monitoring device becomes just another instrument for Marsala and other diabetic pilots to scan, he said.
“There are critical stages in the flight where you don’t have time to stick your finger,” he said, adding, “That was really a game changer.”
Although Marsala was prohibited from flying as an airline pilot, he was allowed by the FAA to work as a flight instructor.
For about four years, he flew as an instructor, amassing about 5,000 hours in the air and all the while recording his blood sugar levels through a continuous glucose monitoring device.
Pilots need to fly for only 1,500 hours before they are eligible to fly for an airline.
During those four years, Marsala’s blood sugar never dropped to dangerous levels, he said.
The years of data gathered by Marsala’s continuous glucose monitoring device became critical evidence in the battle to restore flight privileges to diabetic pilots, he said.
Griffin, an employment attorney and diabetic himself, was part of that battle from the beginning.
“He has been there for us throughout this journey,” said Mike Jackson, a career airline pilot living outside Boston.
As an attorney and member of the American Diabetes Association, Griffin has for years filed legal arguments on behalf of Marsala, Jackson and pilots like them.
That work, Griffin said, has finally paid off.
When Jackson was diagnosed with diabetes in 2006, he was forced to quit flying for a major airline.
“It was quite a shock,” he said.
For Jackson, who dreamed as a child of being an astronaut, serving as an airline pilot was more than just a job. It was a joy, he said.
But Jackson, who cares for a family of six, said stepping down from the job also hurt him financially.
Many skills he learned as a commercial airline pilot, he said, were sadly not easily transferable to other careers.
But now Jackson said he plans to return to the skies and is actively seeking to return to his former job.
“I have always wanted to go back and finish what I started,” he said. “This is my opportunity to do it.”
