A week of musical events will ring in summer break throughout the Crossroads.
The Victoria Bach Festival, which runs June 3-10, may suggest a focus on classical music, but the 48th edition of the event will showcase multiple genres, according to festival Executive Director Buck Moore.
"It's really an opportunity to experience world-class music of the highest caliber," Moore said Wednesday. "You can stay right here in town to experience something like this. You don't have to go to Houston."
Moore said tickets to all but one of the evening concerts cost $20-60, with prices varying based on where the seat is located. All morning and afternoon concerts are offered free to the public, he said.
The free evening concert on year's lineup will feature Grammy-nominated artist Ruthie Foster, who was scheduled to perform at last year's Bach Festival, but did not because of an illness.
Moore said Foster's June 9 concert, which will start at 7:30 p.m. at the special events area inside Victoria's Riverside Park, is free to the public because the Bach Festival wanted to have a way to thank the region for its support.
The 2023 Bach Festival will be held throughout the Crossroads. The Texas Guitar Quartet, once called "impeccable in every way" by Classical Guitar Magazine, will perform at the Presidio La Bahia in Goliad this Saturday and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero on Sunday.
Other venues for this year's Bach Festival include the Victoria Fine Arts Center, the Victoria Public Library and three Victoria-area churches — First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and Trinity Episcopal.
"We use a variety of venues throughout the city (of Victoria) and the region, so we make it all more accessible to everyone," Moore said.
The Victoria Bach Festival was founded in 1976 by David Urness. Moore said the original intent of the festival was to honor Bach's work.
At the Bach Festival finale on June 10, Moore said the festival orchestra will play contemporary music by Aaron Copland and Joan Tower. Alejandro Fernandez-Valdez will conduct the orchestra.