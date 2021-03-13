The Victoria Bach Festival will present a musical fundraiser March 21 in celebration of namesake J.S. Bach’s 336th birthday, according to a news release. Bach’s Birthday Bash is a two-hour televised event to raise funds in support of the Festival’s music and education programs.
Join hosts Ozzy Mora, Brian Alonzo, Geno Perez and Howard Gordan as they host the Victoria Bach Festival’s Bach-a-Thon on KMOL-17 NBC from 6 to 8 p.m. The broadcast will include performances and messages from favorite festival musical artists and will livestream simultaneously on the Victoria Bach Festival’s website, victoriabachfestival.org.
Viewers can enjoy great music while helping the festival bounce back from a year without live performances. The event includes an online auction starting March 15 where bidders can get great deals on jewelry, fine dining, gift baskets and experiences.
“This is a perfect opportunity to spend time with family, enjoy some wonderful musical performances, and make a donation in support of the Victoria Bach Festival,” event co-chair Bill Blanchard said.
Supporters can bid on online auction items starting March 15 and can donate toward the event at victoriabachfestival.org.
“This event combines so many things I love: great music, birthdays and online shopping. I’m looking forward to this showcase of performances and a chance to give a gift to the festival on Bach’s birthday,” said Carolina Astrain, a member of the festival’s board of directors.
2020 was a year of challenges, and financial support for the Festival means more than ever during this time. In June, the festival presented more than 20 hours of online programming to viewers around the world, providing employment and performance opportunities for more than 70 artists. Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez is planning a beautiful series of concerts for a socially distanced festival June 8-12 in Victoria.
The Victoria Bach Festival is especially grateful to Stewart Title, Toyota of Victoria, and Walker Keeling LLP for their generous contributions as lead sponsors in support of Bach’s Birthday Bash.
