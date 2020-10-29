The Victoria Ballet Theatre will host “A Pandemic Nutcracker” from Dec. 10 to 13 at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“A pandemic has put a damper on the Stahlbaum’s holiday plans. There will be no annual Christmas party. Luckily for Clara, her beloved Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives with a special gift for her. A magical night is set in motion where she will witness a lively battle, travel through a snowy forest, and be the guest of honor in the beautiful Land of the Sweets,” according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 and seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Tickets are available for purchase only in person and by calling the box office at the Welder Center at 570-TKTS(8587). Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 5:30 p.m. Premium seating is $35 and general seating is $30. The performance will be about an hour long to omit the need for an intermission.
Temperatures will be screened before guests enter and masks will be required upon entry and when guests are out of their seats. Cleaning of high-touch areas and touchless hand sanitizer stations will be throughout the venue.
