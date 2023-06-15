Victoria homeowners who need someone to mow their lawn are in luck.
Ryan's Lawn Services can help.
Ryan Flores, 12, and his cousin BJ Garza, 18, go around town in Garza's truck, providing free lawn care services to seniors, military veterans, single parents and homeowners with disabilities.
On a Wednesday afternoon in mid-June, the Ryan's Lawn Services team took their equipment to a neighbor's home in Quail Creek.
Ryan said he feels satisfied when homeowners smile when they see the result of his hard work.
"I feel good whenever I can help people without them paying me with their own money," Ryan said.
For the past two years, Ryan has cut grass and pulled weeds free of charge for people who need assistance with lawn care at home.
This month he finished the 50 Yard Challenge, which pushes children to serve people in their community who are in need of help.
"When you finish the 50 yards, they're going to give him a mower, a weed eater and a blower for free, but he passed it on to another kid," said Ryan's mother, Onica Valdez.
Ryan is at 54 yards and counting. To celebrate his achievement, Ryan's family is hosting a dance party at The Rustic Ranch in Victoria from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday.
For two weeks each month, Ryan mows grass for free. Otherwise, customers pay him.
"His goal is to have a closed-in trailer," Valdez said.
Ryan beats the South Texas summer heat by getting his work started around 8:30 a.m., then he takes a break and resumes his job at 6 p.m. Ryan said he can work on as many as four lawns in one day.
Garza, Ryan's cousin, steps in when Valdez can not drive Ryan to a job site.
"It just feels good to help the community," Garza, a recent graduate of Victoria West High School, said.
Valdez said her son someone who has a good heart and does not give up easily.
"He makes me proud. He does everything out of kindness," Valdez said. "He makes me cry sometimes."
To hire Ryan's Lawn Services, call 361-541-3170 or send a direct message to their Facebook page. Ryan said he tries to limit his services to Victoria County residents only.