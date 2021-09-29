The Guadalupe Victoria Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored local Vietnam War veterans.
They were presented with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin for their service in the war during the Sept. 16 meeting at the Victoria Archives Building.
Diana Mason, retired professor from the University of North Texas, presented a program on the Vietnam War and distributed the pins.
