Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 E. Constitution St. in Victoria, will host its annual Luther Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Drive-through, barbecue-chicken dinner plates with all the trimmings will cost $10 each. In addition to helping the church, the proceeds will go to help local nonprofit organizations including Christ’s Kitchen, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and Perpetual Help Home.
If canceled for any reason, the meal tickets will be honored at a later date.
For more information, contact Becky Green at 361-648-4347.
