Victoria county and city officials will host a news briefing Thursday afternoon about the status of COVID-19 in local hospitals.
The briefing, which will be broadcast live on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Victoria Communications Office Wednesday.
Presenters for the briefing include Dr. John McNeill, Victoria public health authority; David Gonzales, Victoria County public health director; Bernard Leger, CEO of DeTar Healthcare System; Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center; Christina Adrean, CEO of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Victoria; and Tommy Beyer, CEO of PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Check online at Victoriaadvocate.com or Victoriaadvocate.com/eedition after the news conference for a complete story.
