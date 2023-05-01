Jacob Amezquita can do a little bit of everything when it comes to music.
The music education major at Victoria College is a pianist and trumpeter who added singing to his skillset this year.
Amezquita's fingers stroked the piano keys as he opened a Sunday afternoon recital with "Arabesque," a work of the 19th century German composer Friedrich Burgmuller. He followed with another classical piece, Mozart's "Minuet in G Major."
Then 20 minutes later, his baritone vocals delivered the Italian song "Se Florindo e fedele" to the spectators.
Amezquita said he was nervous before his performances, but his emotions changed when it came time to play.
"I just put all the anxiety away," Amezquita, 22, said. "When you're out there on stage, you just do what you know how to do."
Amezquita was among 16 students who played in front of an audience of family and friends inside the Johnson Symposium. David Means, head of the Victoria College music program, said he was very proud of the student performers.
"Part of their journey is to do public performances," Means said. "It may not always go exactly as they would like, but they take home something helpful from the experience. They should be proud of what they accomplished today."
A snare drum buzzed as Sammantha Garza treated the audience to "Etude No. 4." Garza said she practices for more than two hours a day, and along with a group of student musicians, she has taken on the challenge of practicing for 100 consecutive days. Sunday was Day 90.
"It keeps us committed and disciplined," Garza, 20, said of the 100-day challenge. "Everyone has made improvements because of it."
Both Amezquita and Garza started playing music in middle school. Garza also aspires to be a music teacher.
"I enjoy getting to express myself," Garza said about her experience with playing music. "That's the super nice part of it."
Like Means, Amezquita was also impressed with what he saw on stage. The recital featured singers, pianists, string musicians, brass players and percussionists.
"Everybody did really good," Amezquita said. "There's a lot of work that goes into it."
Garza said it was nice to see what her fellow students had been working on all semester.
The music department traditionally puts on a recital at the end of the fall and spring semesters, Means said. Attendees listen for free.
"The public is invited to come out and support these talented students," Means said.