Cosplay — costumes plus play — is coming to the Crossroads with the Victoria Comic Fest.
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 and wraps up at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Victoria Community Center, according to Facebook.
Guests will include Ian Sinclair and Monica Rial. Sinclair is popular for his role as Whis in “Dragon Ball Super,” Dandy in “Space Dandy,” Mezo Shoji in “My Hero Academia,” Brook in “One Piece” and Magna Swing in “Black Clover,” according to Facebook.
Artists will include Dietrich Smith, Terry Sala, Matthew Weldon, Jerry Rascoe, Mostafa Moussa, Ken Salinas, Dale Carroll and Jon-Jon Flores, among others.
Attendees can get photos with the cosplayers. Missy Mayhem is a professional cosplayer who travels extensively as an up-and-coming member of the cosplay community. Brittany Chaos is a published cosplayer who has won multiple awards for her costume designs. And Rozzmonster Cosplay, is an international professional cosplayer who has participated in past Victoria events.
This marks the sixth show in Victoria. The convention started in 2014, but took a break in 2019.
Founders Megan Booth and Bryan Hons announced in January 2018 that year’s festival would be the last because of "mounting health concerns and the countless issues" they have had with the city of Victoria.
The low amount of money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund prevented organizers from bringing bigger celebrities to the convention over the years, Booth said in the 2018 announcement.
Ticket information was unavailable on Facebook and event organizers were unavailable for comment.
