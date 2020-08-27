Platinum Homes is hosting a Hurricane Laura relief drive.
The drive runs through Monday and items can be dropped off at the company's office, 4104 Houston Highway.
“We’re doing it to help those that were affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Tiffany Spoon, marketing and sales liaison
Hurricane Laura made landfall on Thursday as a Category 4 storm. It struck Louisiana and touched part of east Texas.
Items such as blankets, food, non perishable foods, baby items, clothing and cleaning supplies are welcome, Spoon said. The items will be sent to the Houston and Galveston areas and parts of Louisiana.
People who choose to donate should place the items in their trunk and open it upon arrival at the drop off site. Volunteers will unload the items, Spoon said.
Items will be accepted from 2-6 p.m. Friday; noon- 6 p.m. Saturday; and
2-6 p.m. Monday.
Spoon worked alongside Alyssa Lozano, the company’s marketing coordinator, to organize the drive.
The company’s leadership decided to gather relief items because the Crossroads saw similar stresses when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017, and they wanted to give back, Spoon said.
Volunteers are also welcomed. To volunteer contact company owner Bulmaro Martinez at 361-649-1979.
