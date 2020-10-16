Meteorologists say showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday in Victoria, and throughout the entire Coastal bend region this weekend.
On Friday, the National Weather Service says to prepare for a cooler start to the weekend, with a high near 69 degrees and a cloudy sky for most of the day. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, mostly before 4 p.m., according to the forecast.
Saturday will still be mostly cloudy, but the high will creep up to 81 degrees. On Saturday, there is also a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms along the Coastal Plans and Coastal Bend. The chance of storms will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week.
On Sunday, meteorologists expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 88 degrees.
