The first day of early voting in Texas drew long lines to polling sites in Victoria and Port Lavaca as voters and poll workers adjusted to new pandemic protocols.
In Victoria County, 1,720 people cast their ballots, smashing the previous record set in 2016 by more than 300 votes.
Among them was Joe Morales, 53, who waited an hour to vote but praised poll workers nonetheless.
“They’re doing a very good job,” he said. “People are behaving and following the guidelines.”
Voters were already waiting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, one of two early voting sites in Victoria, when poll workers arrived at 6 a.m. and lines snaked toward the adjacent Walgreens about the time polls opened two hours later.
Even with about 20 poll workers staffing the site, roughly 100 people were turned away when it closed at 5 p.m., Victoria County elections administrator Margetta Hill said.
Hill said she is calling in several more recently-trained poll workers to staff the site Wednesday.
Assistant elections administrator Jared Lucas urged residents to cast their ballots at the county’s other early voting site, Faith Family Church, where crowds were smaller Tuesday.
In Port Lavaca, the drive-thru voting site at the Bauer Community Center saw steady traffic all day long after an early-morning rush of Formosa plant workers.
Mike Stroup drove his wife, Carol, and son, Jeff, to vote about 5:15 p.m. after casting his ballot in the morning. The family said it took them less than 15 minutes to cast their ballots.
Carol Stroup said she appreciated Calhoun County’s decision to keep polling places open until 7 p.m., which made it easier for her to vote after work.
“You see these lines that are just block after block,” Carol Stroup said. “This is real fast.”
The Dr. Pattie Dodson center also offered lines for curbside voting and mail-in ballot delivery.
Mike Gonzales, 64, sat in his car as a volunteer delivered his ballot out to him. Gonzales is disabled, so it was “a lot easier” not to have to stand in line, he said.
“You have to (vote) nowadays,” Gonzales said. “I feel like a true American.”
