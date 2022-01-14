Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller has issued a burn ban for Victoria County effective Friday.
With high winds and dry conditions persisting throughout the county, the Victoria County Fire Department, along with volunteer departments, have responded to multiple grass fires in recent days.
Please refrain from outdoor burning while this burn ban is in effect.
For further information please call the County Fire Marshall’s office at 361-579-9103.
