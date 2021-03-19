An inmate in the Victoria County Jail in is critical condition after an apparent attempted suicide, Sheriff Justin Marr said Friday.
"We did have a suicide attempt in the jail, and the inmate is in critical condition at this time. That is all the information I can release at this time," Marr wrote in an email response to questions from the Advocate.
The sheriff confirmed the incident but declined to answer additional questions. He did not comment about what time the incident occurred, the inmate's identity, whether the inmate had been psychiatrically evaluated and other details.
Jail officials notified the state jail commission Friday morning of the incident, said Brandon Wood, executive director for the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Law enforcement agencies and offices are responsible for notifying the jail commission within 24 hours of an inmate's death. After notification, the death is investigated by another law enforcement entity, such as the Texas Rangers, as long as no conflicts of interest exist, according the the jail commission guidance.
The outside agency is tasked with determining whether there was any criminal wrongdoing in an in-custody death, and inspectors will determine whether there were any violation of administrative rules, Wood said.
"We are currently monitoring the situation, and if it turns into a death in custody, we will begin that process," Wood said.
All inmate deaths reported to the jail commission undergo this process, but not all suicide attempts are investigated, Wood said. The jail commission may investigate if inspectors notices a "pattern or large number" of attempted suicides reported by jails monthly.
Krish Gundu, a co-founder and executive director of the Texas Jail Project, a nonprofit that advocates for inmates, said her organization is aware of the incident and are corroborating calls from the jail's inmates to find out more information.
