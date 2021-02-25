All Victoria County residents are welcome to stop by Vela Farms between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday to chat with County Judge Ben Zeller.
“Last month, we had a wonderful response to Coffee with the Judge. With all that’s going on, I feel it’s especially important to give folks another opportunity to stay connected with their county government,” Zeller said in a press release. “I welcome everyone in the community to stop by for a cup of coffee and visit about anything on your mind.”
Vela Farms is at 221 S. Main St. across from Victoria's city hall.
