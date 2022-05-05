Agriculture and horticulture students who have completed at least 60 hours of undergraduate credits, or who have been accepted into a graduate program, may be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship offered by the Victoria County Master Gardener Association.
The Clifton J. Knezek Memorial College Scholarship intends to award a selected college student this year.
To qualify, a student must have graduated from high school in Victoria County or in the counties of Refugio, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson or Calhoun. If homeschooled, the student must have lived in one of the seven counties for at least one year prior to high school graduation. The applicant must currently be a full-time student, and carry a minimum of a 2.5 cumulative GPA for course work completed as of the date of his or her application. Graduate applicants must already be accepted into a graduate program.
The application is available online and may be found at the vcmga.org website under the “forms” designation. Look for the “2022 Clifton J. Knezek Memorial College Scholarship form.” The application must be filled out completely according to the detailed instructions provided on the application, otherwise it will not be accepted.
The deadline for submission is June 1.
Mail the application to VCMGA, Attn. Scholarship Committee, 528 Waco Circle. Victoria, Texas, 77904.
The scholarship was renamed this year to honor the late Cliff Knezek, a longtime VCMGA member, past president and donor.
