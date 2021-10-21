The Victoria County Master Gardener Association Fall Plant Sale and Country Store will be held Saturday 8 a.m.-noon at Victoria Educational Gardens, 333 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria County Regional Airport control tower, according to a news release. Hundreds of plants and home gardening items will be for sale.
Victoria County Master Gardener Association to host Fall Plant Sale and County Store
- Advocate Staff Report
