Fall Aster

Fall Aster (Symphyotrichum oblongifolium) is just now beginning its blooming cycle. It is the perfect time to plant this Texas native as it will bring color to your landscape while attracting butterflies. Be sure to visit Victoria Educational Gardens adjacent to the plant sale location where it is growing. It will also be available to go home with you from the sale.

 Victoria County Master Gardener Brenda Heinold

The Victoria County Master Gardener Association Fall Plant Sale and Country Store will be held Saturday 8 a.m.-noon at Victoria Educational Gardens, 333 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria County Regional Airport control tower, according to a news release. Hundreds of plants and home gardening items will be for sale.

