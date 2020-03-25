Victoria County will receive $3.5 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery money to improve streets and drainage systems, a state agency said Wednesday.
The Texas General Land Office announced that it had approved the county’s proposal to use $3.5 million in disaster recovery funds to upgrade the county’s stormwater drainage system, which was overwhelmed by Harvey’s rainfall.
The money will pay for the county to clean, elevate and excavate drainage ditches, install storm sewer pipe and replace culverts along several roads in Placedo, according to a news release from the General Land Office. Other areas to receive upgrades are the Dibel Drive neighborhood and locations along Nursery Road (between Nursery and U.S. 77), where the county will clean and excavate ditches and replace driveway culverts, the release said.
The county will put new, larger culverts and install multiple box culverts and a pedestrian handrail along Fordyce Road.
Finally, the grant will pay for street improvements along Minatre Road, Hiller Road, Gin Road and Leita Road in the neighborhood southeast of Telferner.
The money approved Wednesday is a small piece of the $413 million that the GLO has distributed for infrastructure projects in areas affected by Harvey.
