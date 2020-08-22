Victoria County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and 56 recoveries Saturday.
The county has reported 3,718 total cases. Of these, there are 490 known active cases and 3,164 people have recovered. The county's death toll sits at 64.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, there are 92 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Victoria's trauma service area, which includes Victoria, DeWitt, Lavaca, Calhoun and Jackson counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Twenty ICU beds are available in the region.
Matagorda County
Twelve inmates at the Matagorda County jail have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Saturday report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Another 65 are quarantined and awaiting test results.
One staff member also has tested positive.
The county reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county's total to 852.
Of these, 537 people have recovered and 274 cases remain active. Thirty-seven county residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Saturday.
The county has reported 1,143 cases so far, of which 672 are active and 443 have recovered. Twenty-eight county residents have died after contracting the respiratory disease.
Six inmates at the Wharton County jail still have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Saturday report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties had not reported any new cases. Some counties are not currently reporting cases on the weekends.
