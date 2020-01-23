Numerous Republican Party candidates seeking election in 2020 will gather Feb. 11 in Victoria to share their reasons for running for public office.
The candidates will come together at a forum held by the Victoria County Republican Women’s group.
“Each election, this is typically the best local political event we have,” said Bill Pozzi, Victoria County Republican Party chairman. “Even if you aren’t political, it is a great event people should attend.”
During the forum, each of the candidates seeking the same office will go up and have one minute to give an introduction, one minute to give a closing statement and an opportunity to answer three questions from the audience, said Amy Mundy, president of the Victoria County Republican Women’s group.
Currently, the list of participating candidates is still preliminary, Mundy said, but usually, most area candidates take part. Among the list, she said all four candidates for Victoria County sheriff as well as the two candidates running for state representative for District 30 have confirmed they plan to attend.
The event will begin with dinner and the forum will last about two hours, Mundy said. Although it’s a forum for Republican candidates, Mundy said, she encourages both Democrats and Republicans to attend.
“Locally, a lot of our government leaders are a part of the Republican Party,” she said. “So I would encourage everyone to come and hear what these candidates have to say.”
The primary election is March 3.
