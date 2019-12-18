Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor is now one step away from assuming office as the district's new U.S. Marshal.
With a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation behind him, O'Connor is now awaiting a date to be set for a swearing in ceremony in District of Columbia.
In the meantime, he plans to continue as sheriff, O'Connor said Wednesday.
In September, President Donald Trump nominated O'Connor as his choice for U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of Texas.
On Nov. 21, senators confirmed O'Connor for a four-year term to replace outgoing U.S. Marshal Gary Blankinship, whose term is expired.
"It's a great honor," said Victoria County Republican Chairman Bill Pozzi.
First elected in 2004, O'Connor has served four terms as sheriff. He has not filed for reelection in the 2020 election.
If O'Connor steps down from the sheriff's office to become U.S. Marshal, the Victoria County commissioners court will be responsible for appointing a replacement.
Like the nation's other 93 U.S. Marshals, O'Connor would oversee operations that include federal court security, fugitive apprehension, asset forfeiture, prisoner custody and transportation as well as witness security, which includes the federal Witness Security Program.
Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns pointed to the partnerships and intergovernmental relations cultivated by O'Connor during his time as sheriff as the reason why the president called on him for the post.
"T. Michael is a leader in this whole part of South Texas," Burns said, adding, "He (also) went to Washington for lobbying various law enforcement issues. Being sheriff isn't just about carrying a gun."
In January, O'Connor visited the White House with Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback to participate in a roundtable discussion about border security with the president.
O'Connor also has participated in a variety of local, state and federal partnerships, including the 23-county South Texas Coastal Alliance, which he founded; Law Enforcement Alliance Project; Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force of the Southern District and National Sheriff’s Association among others.
Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak agreed with Burns' assessment.
"He realized it's not about one sheriff. It's about a group of sheriffs," Janak said. "We would not have the law enforcement we have here today in Victoria if it was not for T. Michael O'Connor."
O'Connor's leadership in the sheriff's office has also attracted the respect of his constituents, Pozzi said.
In fact, the sheriff is the single-most popular local politician in Victoria County, Pozzi said.
According to exit polls conducted by the county chairman, about seven out of 10 voters pointed to O'Connor as their favorite politician, he said.
"People really look up to him," Pozzi said. "He doesn't have to put on airs to get people to listen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.