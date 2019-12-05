The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspicious vehicle and person that recently was in the Mission Valley area.
The individual was waiting near a residence for a delivery of fraudulently ordered items from a stolen credit card number, according to the news release. The residence was the billing address for the credit card.
These are photos of the vehicle that was occupied by a man in his 20s. Authorities are asking anyone who sees the vehicle near their home or observes other suspicious behavior to please call the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651, or if it is an emergency, dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.