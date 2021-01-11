Freeze warning - Jan. 11

Temperatures will likely fall below freezing Monday night and early Tuesday morning through the Victoria Crossroads, according to a warning from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon.

The weather agency issued a freeze warning effective from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20s to about 32 degrees, according to the freeze warning.

The weather will dip so low in part because of light northerly winds and clear to partly cloudy skies through the Coastal Plains, the eastern Brush Country and the Crossroads.

