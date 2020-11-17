Victoria County United Way, a nonprofit organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community, announced the organization’s official rebrand to United Way of the Crossroads.
Throughout its 73-year history in the area, the organization has gone through more than one name change, but this latest update represents its expansion over the years into Goliad, DeWitt and Lavaca Counties as well as the city of Gonzales, in response to the needs of the region.
“Rebranding to United Way of the Crossroads enables us to connect with a wider audience, to continue expanding our collective impact, and to better position ourselves to serve the larger community,” said Brooke Garcia, executive director of United Way of the Crossroads. “This new name ultimately captures who we are today as we help to create a vibrant region where all our neighbors have access to the resources they need to thrive.”
As the organization rebrands, they will continue to bring people, ideas, and resources together to help the counties of Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, and Lavaca, as well as the city of Gonzales, improve lives and community conditions. Donors who give to United Way of the Crossroads can choose to designate the county, and in some cases, the town in which they would like to see their dollars at work, sticking by the United Way adage of "Neighbors Helping Neighbors."
Learn more about United Way of the Crossroads and how to get involved at unitedwaycrossroads.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.