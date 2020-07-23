As part of its traditional grant process, the Victoria County United Way has awarded $538,850 to 16 charities serving the community, according to a news release from the United Way.
The organization decided to allocated about 11 % less than last year because of the uncertainties of the COVID-19 impact on pledge collections during the end of the year, said Brooke Garcia, executive director of the Victoria County United Way.
“We are happy to be able to help these worthy organizations and thankful to all the companies and individuals who donated during our 19/20 campaign, making these grants possible,” Garcia said.
The 20/21 Grant Recipients are: American Red Cross, $15,000; Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach, $30,000; Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria, $56,250; Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, $15,000; Child Study Clinic DBA Stars, $27,000; Communities In Schools Golden Crescent, $20,000; Community Action Committee, of Victoria, $33,900; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, $29,000; Golden Crescent CASA, $25,200; Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, $32,000; Gulf Bend Center, $20,000; Hope of South Texas, $23,000; Meals on Wheels Victoria, $47,500; Mid-Coast Family Services, $95,000; Perpetual Help Home, $40,000; and YMCA of the Golden Crescent, $30,000.
“The impact made by the support of United Way is immeasurable in the lives of the children and families that we serve,” said Megan Burow, executive director of Hope of South Texas. “United Way funds aid us in meeting our goal of providing a safe place for the children to tell their story and specialized trauma care for every child survivor of abuse or neglect on their path to healing. We are grateful for the faith and support that United Way has placed in our organization as we work together for our community.”
Brooke Barnes, responsible care leader with Dow, praised the volunteers who worked to award the grants.
“We know that the needs of the community are still prevalent and many of our partner agencies have quickly pivoted to be able to meet these new, unexpected needs that COVID-19 has created while also continuing to provide their much needed traditional services, ” said Barnes, who chaired this year’s grant committee and is the incoming VCUW board president.
The Victoria County United Way has also been managing a COVID-19 Relief Fund separate from this traditional grant process.
