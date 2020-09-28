Victoria County United Way will present their 2020-2021 Campaign Kickoff Virtual Happy Hour through Microsoft Teams on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., according to a United Way news release.
Businesses, nonprofits and community members are invited to the happy hour. This year’s event will be virtual, and participation is free but registration is required.
The first 25 local registrants will have a snack and drink delivered at no charge.
This fun and interactive event will allow participants to learn about the modern United Way’s approach to local impact work, discuss community needs with United Way partner agencies and find out ways to get involved in the Crossroads.
To find out more, visit UnitedWayVictoria.org or find them on Facebook. Registration can be completed on their website as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.