Victoria County United Way, in partnership with Be Well Victoria and the Center For Peace Victoria, will kick off the first of its quarterly CommUNITY Book Clubs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to join in reading “How To Be An Antiracist” by Ibram Kendi. Books are available at a discount at Texian Books, or an expanded number of copies are available through the Victoria Public Library and UHV’s campus library in print and digital formats.
The virtual kickoff on Tuesday will feature a panel discussion highlighting the experiences of local residents. Weekly virtual meetings will be held to discuss the reading.
Participation is free, but registration is required. To find out more and register, visit UnitedWayVictoria.org or find them on Facebook.
