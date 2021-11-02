Here is how early Victoria County voters voted in eight state propositions.
Proposition 1: Raffles for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association
Yes: 7,344, 84.58%
No: 1,357, 15.6%
Proposition 2: Bonds, notes to finance county infrastructure
Yes: 5,440, 62.8%
No: 3,216, 37.1%
Proposition 3: Concerning state restrictions on religious services
Yes: 6,079, 70%
No: thanks 2,612, 30%
Proposition 4: Eligibility for judges
Yes: 4,857, 57.8%
No: 3,539, 42.1%
Proposition 5: State Commission on Judicial Conduct oversight
Yes: 4,821, 57.6%
No: 3,543, 42.3%
Proposition 6: Essential caregiver designation
Yes: 7,385, 85.7%
No: 1,226, 14.2%
Proposition 7: Tax exemptions for certain surviving spouses
Yes: 7,671, 88.4%
No: 1,001, 11.5%
Proposition 8: Tax exemptions for military families
Yes: 7,729, 89.1%
No: 940, 10.8%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.