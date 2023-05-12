Imagine celebrating a birthday, a wedding anniversary and Mother's Day all at once.
This fusion of calendar events is a reality this Sunday for one Victoria couple — Daniel and Oralia Lopez.
Oralia turns 67 on what happens to be her 50th wedding anniversary with Daniel.
Daniel, 73, met Oralia while he was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in California. Before crossing the Pacific to serve his country in Vietnam, Daniel married Oralia in her hometown of El Paso in 1973.
The couple has four children, two of whom were born outside the United States. Their son Vicente, 44, was born in Japan, and their youngest child Daniel Jr., 39, was born in England. Daughters Victoria, 48, and Graciela, 46, were born in El Paso.
The Lopez family will come together Sunday for dinner at Daniel Jr.'s house in New Braunfels.
"Getting together as a family counts more than all the gifts they've given me," Oralia said. "They've given me too many things as the years have gone by, so I tell them I don't need things anymore."
The significant events on May 14 are not the only coincidences in the Lopez family.
As an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force, Daniel helped develop Tomahawk cruise missiles. Daniel Jr. would program Tomahawk strikes in Syria while serving aboard the destroyer USS Porter.
"The Navy made an article about the coincidence that I worked to bring the system online, and then my son would be the one to fire the missiles," Daniel said.
Another coincidence appeared when the Lopezes were working to get their Japanese-born Vicente to the United States. An immigration counselor told Daniel and Oralia that were both born inside the Robert B. Green hospital in San Antonio, something the couple did not know previously.
"It all comes together, I guess," Daniel said.