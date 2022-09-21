After two years of cancelations due to COVID-19, the Victoria County Czech Heritage Festival will be Sunday at the Victoria Community Center.
Sponsored by the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society, the festival is returning for their 34th festival, according to a news release from the society.
"With all the music, fun, fellowship, entertainment and knowledge presented, the 2022 Victoria County Czech Heritage Festival is a great place to relax and enjoy some music along with great food and at the same time offering activities for youth and young at heart. Don’t miss it. Plan on attending," said Joe Janak, with the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society, in the news release.
The Victoria County Czech Heritage Society will honor Marjorie Mican Matula and recognize its charter members who started this society. This honor is being sponsored by Texas Polka News. Matula, the driving force behind organizing the society in 1984, died Dec.1.
Nearly 50 members of the original 1984 Victoria County Czech Society will also be honored. While the current membership is approaching 100, seven of the charter members are still active in the society.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. to kick off the festival with complimentary coffee and a variety of kolaches for sale. The Czechaholics band begins playing at 10:30 a.m. alternating with The Red Ravens Band throughout the day until 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person with youth under 15 years of age free.
The Czech stew and sausage lunch will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $12 a plate.
Kolaches will be served throughout the day,
Homemade chicken noodle soup and sausage wraps will be served in the afternoon.
Czech booths and exhibits, arts and crafts, country store, KJT pastry wheel, silent auction and face painting will be available.
The kolache eating contest will give contestants, divided by gender and age, will compete to see who can eat a kolache the fastest.
New this year will be the personal visits and greetings from the 2022 Texas Czech Heritage Society Miss Texas Czech-Slovak Queen, Destiny Hollingsworth and her younger sister Glorianna Hollingsworth, CHS Miss Texas Little Czech-Slovak Sister. Both will be perform including the United States, Czech and Slovak national anthems.