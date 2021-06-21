The Victoria County Czech Heritage Society will celebrate its 37th anniversary Thursday.
Organized in 1984, the Victoria chapter was the first chapter to organize in the Czech Heritage Society of Texas organization. Now, there are 15 county chapters in the state, according to a news release from the society.
The local membership to the society has held steadily at or above 100 people over the past 37 years.
The anniversary celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with a social. The meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Youth Activity Center at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive in Victoria.
The meal will include barbecue brisket and sausage dinner, according to the new release.
Music and dancing have long been mainstays among Czech families and many have gone to numerous local and area dances at dance halls that are now over 100 years old.
Fayette County native, Gary E. McKee, will give a presentation, “A Look Back on Dance Halls in the Victoria Area.” McKee is a dance hall historian and an advisor to Texas Dance Hall Preservation. He is also editor and photo-journalist for the Texas Polka News and polkabeat.com.
McKee asks that anyone who has any knowledge of old dance halls, such as the Lone Star Dance Hall in Raisin and the Zeplin Hall northwest of Victoria, come and share photographs and information, according to the new release.
The celebration is free for members. Nonmembers can join the organization by paying the annual dues of $15 or $2.50 for those under 18; or pay the $10 admission to attend.
Everyone who plans to attend must make reservations by calling Stephanie Higdon, society president, at 361-573-4679 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.