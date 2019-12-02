Investigators with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and Victoria Police Department located a horse trailer Monday that was recently reported stolen from DeWitt County.
The discovery came after a photo of a white truck with a dark hood traveling with the trailer was shared by Crime Stoppers in both counties and circulated online.
Officials found the truck involved and arrested a suspect in connected with the theft, according to a news release posted to Facebook. The person's identity was not available Monday night.
The investigation is ongoing as local authorities try to locate additional stolen trailers and equipment, according to the release.
Anyone with any information on this theft or any trailer thefts in the area is asked to call investigator Greg Kouba of the Victoria County Sheriff Office at 361-575-0651.
