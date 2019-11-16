A Victoria man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash at Cardinal and North Ben Wilson streets.
No injuries were reported after the wreck, said Jason Horne, an officer with the Victoria Police Department.
Junior Alberto Zuniga Quiroz, 32, failed to yield the right of way while leaving a private driveway to cross North Ben Wilson Street onto Cardinal Street in a Ford Explorer, Horne said. His vehicle collided with a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 on North Ben Wilson Street.
The impact caused the Ford to strike a pole at Mi Ranchito restaurant and come to a stop, while the Dodge, driven by 45-year-old William Creager, ended up on Cardinal Street.
The Victoria Police Department and Victoria Fire Department responded to the crash about 8:20 p.m.
