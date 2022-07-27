Victoria East High School is hosting the Little Cheer Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Wednesday at the VEHS back gym.
This workshop is for ages 3 years and older. Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Cost is $50 per child and includes a T-shirt.
Elementary and junior high squads are welcome.
Daily awards will be given, snacks and drinks will be provided. A parent showcase will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Big Spirit Stick winners will cheer at a VEHS varsity football game.
For more information call Wendi Hurta, 512-576-0144.
