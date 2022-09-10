Victoria East High School is hosting the Little Cheer Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at the VEHS back gym.
This workshop is for ages 3 years and older. Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Cost is $30 per child and includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration forms may be sent to P.O. Box 7788, Victoria, TX 77903.
Elementary and junior high squads are welcome.
Awards will be given, lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.
Big Spirit Stick winners will cheer at a VEHS varsity football game.
For more information, call Wendi Hurta, 512-576-0144.