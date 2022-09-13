The Victoria East High School Titans recently hosted a pep rally, Unleash the Titans, to kick off the school year. The extra curricular teams and organizations were represented in front of a packed gymnasium.
Victoria East High School Titans hosted pep rally
Online Poll
Do you own a hybrid or electric vehicle?
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria store clerk: Award for sheriff's sergeant lacked key details
- Cuero Sports Hall of Fame induction awaits Robert Strait
- Two men arrested separately Friday on aggravated child sexual assault charges
- New bar will help meet desire for more downtown nightlife
- Hallettsville cracks top 10, Cuero moves up in Week 3 rankings
- Timeline for Matagorda Ship Channel expansion project pushed back
- Victoria Mall jewelry store robbed
- Formosa Plastics receives first batch of electric vehicles
- Victoria County adopts $70M budget for 2023
- Patti Welder: Victoria's darling suffered a cruel fate
Commented
- Letter: People have the right to speak up without being labeled (4)
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96 (2)
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Listening is a skill we all must learn (1)
- Jack Weisiger (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
Recent Comments
-
Marvin Lesikar said:I offer my condolences on the passing of Jack. while we have not been in contact in recent years Jack was instrumental in trusting me to manage and operate a hay baling venture in Victoria cou…
-
Rick Dockery said:My advice, stand up for what you believe in. Sure, you'll be called names, labels...I think Tom Macdonald says it best "They'll attack your reputation, claim that you're the one to blameAnd tr…
-
Mike Gomez said:Until we become homogenized as one, labeling will always be the norm. It doesn’t have to be cynical. It is most often used to describe someone… I think we do it unconsciously every day… In pol…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Labeling is the #1 tool in the box for maintaining the required xenophobic, Them vs. Us divisions used for Sheeple control, whether it's political, religious or whatever. Combined with the usu…
-
Steve Fiedler said:
thank you for calling out this obvious bias. advocate writer ian grenier applied the label