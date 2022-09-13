Victoria East High School Titans hosted pep rally

Organizers and event speakers, from left, are Coach Mike Smith, girls golf coach, Rosalinda Mendosa, football booster club president; Justin Gabrysch, principal; and Gary Moses, emcee.

 Contributed photo

The Victoria East High School Titans recently hosted a pep rally, Unleash the Titans, to kick off the school year. The extra curricular teams and organizations were represented in front of a packed gymnasium.

