A 5-gallon orange container filled with an unknown liquid substance was reported to the Victoria Fire Department early Thursday evening, officials said.
As a precaution, officials blocked off an area near the intersection of West Church and South Vine streets, near where the container was discovered.
A passerby found the container and thought it was full of gasoline, said Emergency Medical Services Capt. Mark Martyn said. But when it was examined more closely, it was determined not to be gasoline, so the passerby reported it just after 5 p.m.
Martyn said the area was closed so firefighters could identify the substance and ensure the public’s safety. Fire crew members wearing protective gear were using air-gas monitors and examining the color and viscosity of the substance to identify it.
“Since we don’t know if it is a dangerous substance right now, it’s better safe than sorry,” Martyn said.
He said it is a often a lengthy process to identify an unknown substance and to determine whether it is hazardous.
“We don’t rush it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.