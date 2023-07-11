Victoria residents will need to conserve water because the city will enter Stage II of its drought contingency plan this week.
The city is entering the new stage due to the Guadalupe River's flow dropping below 300 cubic feet per second, according to the city of Victoria.
Stage I has been in effect since April.
"Typically in Victoria, the river drops even lower in the months of September and October," Public Works Director Ken Gill said.
Gill said the little rainfall in the region could possibly be the beginning of an extended drought.
According to the communications and public affairs office, residents will need to:
- Limit nonessential water usage to the hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight
- Reduce water usage with automatic lawn sprinklers, pools and vehicles
- Water their grass as long as there's a positive shut off nozzle on the hose
- voluntarily reduce water usage and to practice conservation measures.
The city will revert back to Stage 1 once the river passes the stage two threshold for 14 consecutive days.
For any further questions or information, visit the drought contingency plan website or call the Public Works office at 361-485-3381.