Victoria enters Stage III of water contingency plan

Victoria residents will need to conserve more water as the city enters Stage III of its drought contingency plan.
The city is entering the new stage due to high atmospheric pressures in the area causing higher temperatures and lower rainfall, according to the city of Victoria.
This has led to a severe reduction in the Guadalupe River’s flow. The river is the city’s water source, and with less water flowing the city’s ability to pump water diminishes.
Victoria entered Stage II at the beginning of this month.
According to Public Works Director Ken Gill, the city entered Stage III about this time of year in both 2022 and 2021.
Gill said this year’s drought is different from last year’s because of the lack of rain the region has received.
“We encourage citizens to conserve water because it doesn’t appear that it’ll let up soon,” he said.
He said he if the the drought continues, it could lead to the city entering Stage IV for the first time since 2015.
According to the communications and public affairs office, residents will need abide by these guidelines:
- Decorative fountains cannot be operated unless needed to keep fish alive, unless the fountain uses a recirculation system.
- Water may not be used to wash paved surfaces or buildings, control dust or flush gutters.
- Water may not be allowed to run or accumulate in any gutter or street.
- Water customers who are directed to repair leaks must do so within 15 days.
- Restaurants may not serve water unless it is requested.
- Fire hydrants can only be used for firefighting and other essential activities.
- Golf courses cannot be watered unless a different water source is used.
The city will revert back to Stage II once the water is over the Stage III threshold.
For any further questions or information, visit the drought contingency plan website or call the Public Works office at 361-485-3381.