Mark York Doane, of Victoria, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting's highest honor.
His Eagle Scout project was cemetery documentation at the Catholic Resurrection Cemetery, according to a news release.
He is a member of Scout Troop 368 of the South Texas Council. He earned 90 merit badges and 13 additional palms, including five bronze, four gold and four silver.
Mark is a vigil member of the Karankawa Lodge 307 and is the past second vice chief of the program.
He completed a Hornaday Conservation Project in which he removed invasive species such as nutrias and Chinese tallow trees at Riverside Park along the Guadalupe River. He then planted 54 bald cypress trees along the river bank. He also received the Youth Leadership Award for Humanitarianism in 2019 from STARS Clinic for his Hornaday project, according to the news release.
Mark is the son of Guy and Donna Easley Doane and the brother of John Doane and the late Bryan Doane, who was also an Eagle Scout. He is a senior at Victoria East High School where he is a member of the varsity golf team and was academic all district. He plans to attend Victoria College after graduation and study business management. He also plans to work in the family business, Easley Insurance Agency.
The Court of Honor awards ceremony was May 11 at the Sky Restaurant.
(1) comment
Congratulations! Thank you for your commitment to the Victoria community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.