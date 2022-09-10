The Victoria Extension Education Association’s 2022 pecan, peanut and walnut sale is underway, according to news release from the association.
"A change has arrived. The Victoria Education Extension Association has not increased our prices for 14 years on our pecans; however, this year we are announcing an increase in pricing for pecans only. We are asking, if possible, for everyone to continue to support our association. Your support will help us to continue supporting scholarships," said Jean Heil, VEEA county treasurer and chairman of fundraising, in the news release. "Our faithful customers are appreciated for supporting us every year and we are looking forward to meeting many new customers this year."
The 5-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $65, 3-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $40, a 3-pound cloth bag of raw shelled peanuts is $12, and a 1-pound zipper lock bag of walnut halves and pieces is $10. The 1-pound bag of Texas deluxe mixed nuts is available for $10.
Orders will arrive in time for holiday cooking, baking, gift giving, or personal enjoyment.
The deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Oct. 3. Orders can be placed with Jean Heil at 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776, JesusVHS67@gmail.com or 1113 Albrecht Road, Victoria, TX 77905.
Orders can also be placed with a VEEA Club president or VEEA members Everready EE Club, Betty Williams at 361-575-7550; Pleasant Green EE Club, Lametrica Johnson-King at 512-632-6962; Raisin Coletoville EE Club, JoAnn Bone at 361-578-7629; or Victoria Ladies of Distinction EE Club, Tonika Bufford at 361-218-0877.
Checks should be made payable to VEEA (Victoria Extension Education Association). Other information on checks should include your name, address, telephone number, the type of nuts being ordered.
The designated pick-up date for orders is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Victoria AgriLife Building, 528 Waco Circle, near the Victoria Regional Airport. Curbside service will be available.
"Your support is very much appreciated as we continue our annual scholarship fundraiser," Heil said.
The 2021 scholarship recipients were Renee Bradicich, Katlyn John, Jason Marek and Travis Schrade.
In addition to the scholarships, VEEA also gives 4-H support with contests and special projects, the Texas AgriLife Extension program at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, leadership training, and educational programs for members as well as financial support to other organizations in Victoria County.