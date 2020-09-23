The Victoria Extension Education Association’s 2020 Pecans, Peanuts and Walnuts Sale starts immediately, according to an extension education association news release.
New this year is the Texas deluxe mixed nuts — pecans, cashews, almonds and brazil nuts that are roasted and salted.
“Our faithful customers are appreciated for supporting us every year, and we are looking forward to meeting many new customers this year,” said Jean Heil in the news release.
The prices will be the same as last year.
The 5-pound box of fresh, shelled pecan halves is $55. The 3-pound box of fresh, shelled pecan halves is $35, and the 3-pound cloth bag of raw shelled peanuts is $12. A 1-pound zipper-lock bag of walnut halves and pieces is $10. A 1-pound bag of the Texas deluxe mixed nuts is $10.
Orders will arrive just in time for holiday cooking, baking, gift-giving, or personal enjoyment, according to the news release.
The deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Orders can be placed with Heil at 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776, jesusvhs67@gmail.com or 1113 Albrecht Roa, Victoria, Texas 77905.
Orders also can be placed with a VEEA club president or a VEEA member: Everready EEA, Betty Williams, 361-575-7550; Pleasant Green EEA, Ileen Foley, 361-578-7694; Raisin Coletoville EEA, JoAnn Bone 361-578-7629; or Victoria Ladies of Distinction EEA, Tonika Bufford 361-218-0877.
Checks should be made payable to Victoria Extension Education Association. Other information on checks should include name, address, telephone number, and the type of nuts being ordered.
The designated pick-up date for orders is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Victoria AgriLife Building, 528 Waco Circle at the Victoria Regional Airport. This year, curbside service will be available.
“Your support is very much appreciated as we continue our annual scholarship fundraiser,” Heil said.
The 2020 Scholarship Recipients are Annabelle Gasaway, Trinity Boudreaux and Emileigh Burow.
In addition to the scholarships, VEEA also gives 4-H support with contests and special projects, Texas AgriLife Extension program at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, leadership training, and educational programs for members as well as financial support to other organizations in Victoria County.
Favorite Recipes {span class=”print_trim”}{span class=”print_trim”}Cheesecake Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
1 prepared pie crust for a 9-inch pie plate with crimped edges
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
4 large eggs
¾ cup sugar, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla, divided
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup light corn syrup
Directions:
Beat cream cheese, 1 egg, ½ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and salt at medium speed with electric mixer until smooth. Pour into prepared piecrust. Sprinkle with pecans.
Stir together corn syrup, remaining 3 eggs, remaining ¼ cup sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla, pour mixture over pecans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until set. Yield : 1 9-inch pie
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts and Parmesan Cheese
Ingredients:
1 ½ pound Brussels sprouts
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup sweet onion – thinly sliced
½ cup chopped walnuts
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Remove outer leaves and stem ends from the Brussels sprouts. Thinly slice using a knife, or with a food processor fitted with a thin slicing disk.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Saute onion until it softens and starts to brown. Add sliced Brussels sprouts and walnuts.
Continue cooking about 5 minutes or until sprouts wilt and brown.
Stir in cheese, salt, pepper and vinegar before serving.
8 servings
Microwave Peanut Brittle
Ingredients:
1 cup white sugar
½ cup white corn syrup
1 cup unroasted (raw) peanuts
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
Directions:
Lightly butter cookie sheet and set aside.
In a 1 ½ quart casserole, stir together sugar, corn syrup, peanuts and salt; mix well.
Microwave at high power for 6 minutes, until light brown. Remove from microwave and add butter and vanilla, stir well. Return to microwave and cook at high for:
900 KW microwave – I minute and 30 seconds
1000 KW microwave – I minute and 15 seconds
Peanuts will be light brown and the syrup will be very hot. Remove from microwave and add baking soda and gently stir until light and foamy. Pour onto lightly buttered cookie sheet. Let cool 30 minutes to 1 hour. When cool, break into small pieces.
